Track the colorful fall foliage throughout New York State with this weekly report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall is near and the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report is here.

You can track the colorful fall foliage throughout New York State with a weekly report from the I LOVE NY website.

I LOVE NY says the reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. They are issued every Wednesday afternoon. You can find the report here.

One report has been issued so far this season. For the week beginning September 13 and ending September 19, the first signs of colorful fall foliage were emerging in areas in the Adirondacks, the Catskills and portions of the Chautauqua-Allegheny region.

I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for the week beginning September 13 and ending September 19.

In addition to the fall foliage report, the website also offers information on where you can explore fall fun across NYS.