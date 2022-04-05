Watch
Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Lonestar to perform at Erie County Fair on August 14

Trace Adkins
Ed Rode/AP
FILE - Trace Adkins arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Adkins will perform the National Anthem at Sunday’s Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)
Trace Adkins
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 05, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, and Lonestar are set to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 14.

Adkins has sold over 11 million albums across his 25-year career in country music and has been a Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades. Clark is a Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer and is the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry. Lonestar has sold over 10 million records since its formation in 1995, including 10 number one hits.

Tickets go on sale June 10 at 9 a.m. and will range from $35 to $55. They will be available on Tickets.com.

Other shows announced for The Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fair include:

  • The Fab Four: Ultimate Beatles Tribute - August 10 at 8 p.m. The show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair.
  • Riley Green – August 11 at 8 p.m.
  • Happy Together Tour – August 16 at 8 p.m.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
