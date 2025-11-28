Toys 'R' Us Seasonal Holiday Shop now open at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WKBW) — A Toys 'R' Us Seasonal Holiday Shop is now open at the Walden Galleria just in time for the holidays.

According to Go! Retail Group, which is operating it, the 5,000 square-foot shop features an assortment of popular toys and brands and is located on the lower level next to Urban Outfitters, across from Five Guys.

Go! Retail Group

“Holiday Shops bring the excitement of Toys"R Us to more families this season, creating an easy and fun shopping destination. From the hottest toys of the year to a convenient, family-friendly shopping experience, our Holiday Shops are designed to spread joy and make gift-giving simple.” - Alex Winkleman, EVP Business Development of Go! Retail Group

In October, the brand announced plans to open a series of permanent "flagship" stores in eight states, as well as 20 seasonal shops in 16 states.

You can find more information on the Walden Galleria website here.