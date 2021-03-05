Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore lift overnight winter parking restrictions

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sign of spring has come to the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore as officials announced the overnight winter parking restrictions are being lifted as of today, March 5.

Officials say the decision to lift the restrictions is due to the favorable forecast for the month of March.

"As is the case when this was done in previous years, in the event of a significant snowfall in the Town please use common sense and remove your vehicles from the street so our Town Highway plows can get down your street easily to clear them. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," a release from the Town of Tonawanda says.

"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Due to favorable weather forecasts the Village of Kenmore is lifting our overnight parking restrictions effective immediately. If we do get some measurable snow please use common sense and remove your vehicles from the street. Thank you. Please share," a Facebook post from the Village of Kenmore Police Department says.