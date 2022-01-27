Town of Tonawanda to launch program that allows some 911 callers to provide feedback on their interaction

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda will launch a program that allows some 911 callers to provide feedback on their interaction with the police department.

According to a release, residents in the town will be the first within Erie County and some of the first in the state to use the new program.

Called "CueHit" the program is a community engagement and feedback solution that uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or have been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.

"It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met. This new product, called CueHit, will give the Town of Tonawanda Police Department access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided," a release says.

As part of the program text message surveys will be sent hours or days later to those whose number is recorded as part of a call or part of an officer's report about their experience. Residents who receive a text may reply with STOP to opt out of all future text surveys.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department anticipates the program will launch in February. The department reminds residents the surveys should not be used to report an emergency or crime, you should always call 911 to do so.