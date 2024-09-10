Town of Tonawanda shooting suspect still at large, could possibly be armed

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police say a shooting suspect remains at large and should be considered armed.

Police responded to 311 Kenmore Avenue Monday at about 4:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a 36-year-old victim at the scene with gunshot wounds to his leg and hand. Police say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators identified the gunman as 42-year-old Joel A. Brown of Buffalo. Authorities say this was not a random shooting and it's believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

Police say Brown is wanted and possibly armed. They say the public should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.