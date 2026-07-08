Town of Tonawanda police warn of thefts targeting landscaping and lawn service vehicles

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is warning the public about a recent trend in thefts from vehicles used for professional services such as landscaping and lawn cutting.

According to police, the vehicles are frequently left unlocked, and they are accessible while parked at job sites, which makes them vulnerable to thieves.

Police said although work vehicles are being targeted, thefts have not been limited to just these types of vehicles.

The Town of Tonawanda Police are urging the public to take the following precautions:



Keep your vehicles locked

Never leave keys or valuables in an unattended vehicle

Always keep bags or personal items out of sight

Report suspicious activity to police

If you have any information about these thefts, you can contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or their tip line at 716-879-6606.