TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are searching for a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Ruben K. White has been missing since Sunday, July 18. He is described as 5'6" tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TTPD at (716)879-6641or (716) 876-5300.