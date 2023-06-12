Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda police searching for suspect in stabbing at bar on Colvin Boulevard

Eileen Buckley
Town of Tonawanda Police.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 12, 2023
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing at a bar on Colvin Boulevard on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the GFY Bar and Grill located at 1866 Colvin Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Sunday for a stabbing. A physical altercation between two acquaintances led to a 29-year-old man being stabbed in the chest.

According to police, the 29-year-old man sustained a non-fatal injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to ECMC for further care.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to contact police at (716) 879-6606.

