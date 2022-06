TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police announced the search for a missing person Tuesday.

According to police, Ayesha J. Mavlud was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater and a black backpack. Police said information indicates she may be traveling to Florida.

Mavlud is described as 5'03" tall and around 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.