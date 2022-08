TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Jason Fuller was last seen wearing green sweatpants and is believed to be on foot in the local area.

Fuller is described as 5'11" tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cavarello at (716) 879-6640.