Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Tonawanda police searching for missing 15-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Town of Tonawanda Police Department
missing person marks.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:24:54-05

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are searching for a missing teen.

Police said 15-year-old Alexis Marks was last seen on November 28. Marks is described as 5'3" tall and 153 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 879-6614 or Det. Cavarello at (716) 879-6640.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!