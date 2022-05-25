Town of Tonawanda police officer safely brings vehicle to stop after driver has medical episode

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department released a video on its Facebook page Wednesday which shows an officer sprinting after a vehicle and safely bringing it to a stop after the driver had a medical episode.

Police said officers responded to Brighton Road on May 14 for the report of a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping for red lights and was driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver was having a medical episode and was not responding to attempts to stop the vehicle.

Officer Joe Cavalleri was able to sprint after the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop. Police did not provide an update on the condition of the driver.