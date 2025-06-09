Town of Tonawanda police mourning the death of K-9 Diehl

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is mourning the death of K-9 Diehl.

Police said K-9 Diehl had served in the department since September 2018 and was the partner of Officer Ryan Taber.

According to the department, K-9 Diehl's training and expertise included:



Tracking

Agility

Article search

Building and open area search

Chase and apprehension

Handler protection

In addition to her response to calls, the department said K-9 Diehl also participated in numerous public demonstrations, community events and school presentations.