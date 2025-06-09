Town of Tonawanda police mourning the death of K-9 Diehl

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is mourning the death of K-9 Diehl.
Police said K-9 Diehl had served in the department since September 2018 and was the partner of Officer Ryan Taber.
According to the department, K-9 Diehl's training and expertise included:
- Tracking
- Agility
- Article search
- Building and open area search
- Chase and apprehension
- Handler protection
In addition to her response to calls, the department said K-9 Diehl also participated in numerous public demonstrations, community events and school presentations.
"K9 Diehl was chosen for her physical ability, strength, intelligence, and strong temperament-traits essential for high-stress law enforcement situations. She was named in honor of the late Captain Thomas J. Diehl, who tragically passed away on April 10, 2017, leaving a legacy of dedication and service.
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department extends its deepest condolences to K9 Diehl's partner, Officer Ryan Taber, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. She will be remembered not only as a loyal and courageous K9 officer but also as a symbol of honor and commitment. Rest in peace, K9 Diehl. You served with strength and heart.
You will not be forgotten."
- Town of Tonawanda Police Department