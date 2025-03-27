Town of Tonawanda police detective recognized for rescuing driver from burning vehicle while off duty

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police Detective Mark Muscoreil recently received a Report of Commendation for rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle while he was off duty.

According to the department, on March 23, Detective Muscoreil was on I-290 west and saw a vehicle crash into a guide rail. He pulled over, called 911 and approached the vehicle. He located the driver, who appeared to be unconscious and having a seizure, as smoke and flames were coming from the engine compartment. Police said Detective Muscoreil physically lifted the driver out of the car and carried him a safe distance, saving his life. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire.

In a Facebook post the department said: