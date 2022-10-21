Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports missing 59-year-old woman

Town of Tonawanda Police Department
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 21, 2022
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 59-year-old woman has been reported missing in the Town of Tonawanda.

The woman, Laurie A. Storms, was last seen at her residence in the town of Tonawanda. Storms left her home at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Storms is a white female with gray hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing.

If you have any information on Storms' location, please contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-876-5300.

