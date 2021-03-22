Town of Tonawanda Police Department asking for feedback on police reform plan

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for feedback on its police reform plan.

It's part of Governor Cuomo's executive order, that gives police departments statewide until April to come up with reform ideas.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department's plan includes steps to increase transparency with the community, and re-examining the use of no-knock warrants and choke holds.

The public is invited to give comments on the reform plan at the town board public hearing Monday, March 22nd at 7.

