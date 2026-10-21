TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday morning while responding to a serious medical emergency.

7 News obtained video showing the police cruiser flipped on its side at the intersection of Parker Boulevard and Brighton Road.

Officials said the police cruiser and a Toyota crashed, causing the vehicle to roll over. The officer had a minor injury. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured.

Parker Boulevard is now closed between Braxmar and Eggert Roads. Brighton Road is also closed between Somerville and Woodstock Avenues.

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda police cruiser involved in crash while responding to medical emergency