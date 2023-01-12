Town of Tonawanda Police arrest two men in Hyundai theft

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Thursday that two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a Hyundai vehicle in the city of Buffalo.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 12, Town of Tonawanda officers observed a stolen 2020 Hyundai Accent vehicle being operated on Sheridan Driver near Military Road. Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen the day before, on Jan. 11.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in a Super 8 motel parking lot, but the vehicle attempted to flee by driving north along a railway track adjacent to the motel.

The vehicle became stuck in the railway tracks and three male occupants abandoned the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Two of the occupants tried hiding in the nearby foliage but were apprehended and taken into custody. The third occupant was not located.

The defendants, 18-year-old Christopher A. Walter Jr., and 18-year-old Byron L. Duren were charged with the following:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3rd degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree

Criminal trespass in the third degree

Walter and Duren are currently being held for arraignment in the Town of Tonawanda Court.

The Town of Tonawanda Police urgers citizens that certain Kia and Hyundai models continue to be targeted by thieves. You can contact your respective customer assistance center for more information on protecting your vehicle from theft:

Kia Consumer Assistance: 800-333-4542

Hyundai Customer Care Center: 800-633-5151