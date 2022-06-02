Town of Tonawanda police and paramedics rescue dogs from fire

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police and paramedics rescued two dogs from a fire on Fairfield Avenue Monday.

Officers and paramedics responded to the apartment fire at 98 Fairfield Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said volunteer firefighters extricated several pets from the apartment. There were two dogs, Moose and Brutus, that were found to be unresponsive and gasping for air.

According to police, paramedics Diona Baumgartner and Ashley Hillock and police officers Kelly Wright and Angela Ragusa, administered oxygen, Albuterol, and other resuscitative measures. The dogs successfully responded to the treatment and Moose was well enough to stay with a neighbor but Brutus was transported Green Acres Veterinary Center for emergency care.

Police said Brutus has since been discharged, and both he and Moose are doing well.

"The Town of Tonawanda Police Department commends the actions of Paramedics Baumgartner and Hillock and Police Officers Wright and Ragusa for their care and compassion saving the lives of Moose and Brutus," a release says.