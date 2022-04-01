Town of Tonawanda parks renovation plan moving forward

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda will move forward with plans to turn Brighton Park into an ice rink and splash park, while the Lincoln Park ice rink will be converted into a field house.

Town leaders didn't say how much the project would cost or where the money would come from.

"It'll be coming out of revenues. We're going to be generating a lot of revenues in these places," Town Supervisor Joe Emminger says. "It's going to be funded by revenues. We don't believe it'll be funded from any taxpayer money. We are looking to possibly use the American Rescue Plan funds."

A resident says he can't wait for this project to begin for his community.

"This is going to affect all kids in Kenmore, obviously being a hockey coach and having a new rink will be nice to have," Jeff Orlowski says. "It's finally going to be a normal size rink which is going to allow us to play our playoff games."

The town supervisor says the state approves of the Brighton Park project.

"We have been in contact with officials in the state all along through this process," Emminger says." They have given us a preliminary approval that the pool is 60 plus years old and doesn't have to be maintained by the town forever."

The Superintendent of Tonawanda Parks and Recreation, Mark Campanella, says the projects will benefit those with disabilities.

"We hit home with every aspect of that," he says. "From the ice arena to the splash park to all the amenities that affords."

Town leaders also don't know when construction will begin or when the work will be done.