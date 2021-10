TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda has announced the overnight parking restrictions that normally go into place at 12:01 a.m. on November 1 will be delayed until November 15 at 12:01 a.m.

Officials say the decision is due to "the favorable weather forecast for the next several weeks."

In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, officials ask you remove your vehicle from the street so it can be cleared of snow.