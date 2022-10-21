Town of Tonawanda missing woman found dead

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced that 59-year-old Laurie A. Storms was missing.

Police said Storms was last seen at her residence in the Town of Tonawanda and left her home at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday.

In an update on the department's Facebook page on Sunday, police said Storms was found dead in her parked vehicle at 886 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

According to police, her death is under investigation but at this time foul play is not suspected.