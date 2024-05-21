Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly fight in April 2022

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 21, 2024

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Michael A. Atkinson of the Town of Tonawanda was sentenced in Erie County Court to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on April 20, 2022, Atkinson shot and stabbed 19-year-old Harith Mohamed Al-Khalaf during a fight on James Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The victim died from his injuries a short time later and Atkinson was taken in a private vehicle to Kenmore Mercy where he was treated for minor stab wounds.

A jury found Atkinson guilty of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a four-day trial in September 2023. He was acquitted of a manslaughter charge.

