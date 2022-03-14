Town of Tonawanda man sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of his wife in 2019

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 53-year-old Jose Ruiz, Jr. was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, Ruiz intentionally caused the death of his wife by strangling her with his hands during an argument inside their home on Tillotson Place on December 9, 2019.

A jury found Ruiz guilty of one count of murder in the second degree in February after one hour of deliberations following a three-and-a-half-day trial.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Ruiz's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he was found guilty and sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.