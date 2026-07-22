Town of Tonawanda man sentenced to 25 years to life after deadly machete attack in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a Town of Tonawanda man has been sentenced after a deadly machete attack in Buffalo in 2023.

The DA said 48-year-old Adalberto J. Bermudez, Jr., also known as “Chopa,” was sentenced in Erie County Court and received the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

According to investigators, on September 23, 2023, Buffalo police officers responded to Isabelle Street and found 39-year-old Jose Barreto-Gonzalez dead inside his second-floor apartment. The DA said Bermudez intentionally caused Barreto-Gonzalez's death by repeatedly striking him with a machete.

A jury found Bermudez guilty of one count of second-degree murder in late April 2026.