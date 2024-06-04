Town of Tonawanda man sentenced for stabbing another man outside of bar on Colvin Boulevard

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been sentenced for stabbing another man outside of a bar on the 1800 block of Colvin Boulevard in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Zachery S. Meer was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation. Meer stabbed a 29-year-old man in the torso with a knife. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for a stab wound.

Meer pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in March.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until June 2029.