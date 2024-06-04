Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Tonawanda man sentenced for stabbing another man outside of bar on Colvin Boulevard

MEER.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
MEER.jpg
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 04, 2024

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been sentenced for stabbing another man outside of a bar on the 1800 block of Colvin Boulevard in June 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Zachery S. Meer was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation. Meer stabbed a 29-year-old man in the torso with a knife. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for a stab wound.

Meer pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in March.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until June 2029.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!