Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Zachary Feeterman of the Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in March 2016 Feeterman was convicted of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age, and on August 8, 2019, Erie County Probation Officers conducted a home inspection at his home and found an unauthorized cell phone in his possession. Approximately 375 images of child pornography were recovered from the cell phone and 4,670 images and videos of child pornography were in a cloud storage account.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said some images depicted prepubescent minors as well as violence against children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 11.