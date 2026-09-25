Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Nicholas M. Malvaso of the Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree murder.

Town of Tonawanda officers and paramedics responded to the 300 block of Cleveland Drive on May 16, 2026, around 2:45 a.m. Police said 51-year-old Tiffany L. Malvaso was found dead inside the home.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death as homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. According to police, Malvaso intentionally hit her with a hammer.

WATCH: Town of Tonawanda man accused of murdering his wife

Town of Tonawanda man accused of murdering his wife

Malvaso faces 25 years to life in prison on November 24, 2026. He continues to be held without bail.

If you or someone you know is a victim or may be at risk of domestic violence, help is available through the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. For more information, call (716) 858-4630 or visit www.erie.gov/besafe [erie.gov].