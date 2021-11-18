Watch
Town of Tonawanda man in serious condition after he was struck by vehicle on Military Road

Town of Tonawanda Police closed part of Military Road Wednesday evening to investigate an accident.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a crash that closed part of Military Road Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded around 6:00 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the area of Military and Coventry Roads. 37-year-old Robert Crowley, of the Town of Tonawanda, was struck and is listed in serious condition at ECMC.

No charges have been announced at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716)879-6606.

Crews blocked off Military Road for several hours to investigate the scene. It was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

