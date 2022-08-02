Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda man arraigned on manslaughter charge, accused of killing man during fight

Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man is accused of killing another man during a fight in April.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Michael Atkinson was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On April 20, 2022, Atkinson allegedly shot and stabbed 19-year-old Harith Mohamed Alkahalaf during a fight on James Avenue near River Road in the Town of Tonawanda. He died from his injuries a short time later. Atkinson was transported in a private vehicle to Kenmore Mercy where he was treated for minor stab wounds.

Atkinson was held on $100,000 bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

