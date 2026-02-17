Town of Tonawanda man accused of stabbing and killing his grandmother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man is accused of stabbing and killing his grandmother on Monday afternoon.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Miguel Castro was arraigned on Monday on one count of second-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Around noon on Monday, Castro allegedly stabbed and killed his 57-year-old grandmother inside his home on the 1100 block of Parkhurst Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to the DA, three juveniles were present inside the home during the alleged stabbing.

Castro is being held without bail and if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.