Town of Tonawanda man accused of murdering his wife

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man is facing a murder charge after his wife was found dead inside a home on Cleveland Drive.

According to Town of Tonawanda police, officers and paramedics responded to a first aid call at 337 Cleveland Drive just before 3 a.m. on May 16 and found 51-year-old Tiffany L. Malvaso dead inside the home. Police said she had "suffered significant blunt force trauma."

Her husband, 36-year-old Nicholas M. Malvaso, is accused of causing her injuries and has been charged with second-degree murder. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Malvaso was arraigned on Saturday afternoon before Tonawanda Town Court Justice J. Patrick Lennon and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail. He is scheduled to return on May 21 for a felony hearing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233