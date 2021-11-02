Town of Tonawanda man accused of killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man is accused of killing a bicyclist while driving high on cannabis.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 25-year-old Zaire N. Pittman was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 7, 2021 it is alleged Pittman was driving a vehicle under the influence of cannabis when he hit a bicyclist in the area of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue. The victim, 54-year-old Carolyn Carter, died at the scene.

Pittman is scheduled to return December 14 for motions and remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. He faces a maximum of 7 years in prison if convicted of all charges.