Town of Tonawanda man accused of killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis

Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 02, 2021
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda man is accused of killing a bicyclist while driving high on cannabis.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 25-year-old Zaire N. Pittman was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 7, 2021 it is alleged Pittman was driving a vehicle under the influence of cannabis when he hit a bicyclist in the area of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue. The victim, 54-year-old Carolyn Carter, died at the scene.

Pittman is scheduled to return December 14 for motions and remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. He faces a maximum of 7 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

This defendant is accused of driving while high on marijuana, which resulted in the tragic death of this woman. While it is now legal for a person to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, it remains illegal for a person to drive a vehicle while high. It is my duty as District Attorney to ensure that our roads remain safe. If you are caught driving under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or any other illicit substance, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
- Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

