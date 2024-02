TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda has announced that it is lifting its overnight winter parking ban.

“Due to the favorable weather forecast for the next two weeks it makes sense to lift the ban now,” said Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger. “We are grateful for our residents’ cooperation with the ban.”

The town said this year, the ban was implemented on November 15 and was scheduled to be lifted on March 15. Normally, it is in place from November 1 to April 1.