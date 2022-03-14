Town of Tonawanda home improvement contractor sentenced for scamming customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda home improvement contractor was sentenced to prison Monday for scamming customers.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 41-year-old Richard D. Brady was sentenced in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of one-and-a-half to three years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, while working as a home improvement contractor between May 1, 2019 and November 5, 2019 Brady collected payments and never performed any work. He admitted to stealing a total of $43,414.08 from seven customers in Erie County and to date has not paid any restitution to the victims.

Brady pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree in October 2020. He also pleaded guilty to charges in connection to similar crimes in Niagara and Cattaraugus counties. This sentence will run concurrent to his other sentences.