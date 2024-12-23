Town of Tonawanda hiring paramedics and EMTs as it prepares to launch its ambulance service

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda is hiring paramedics and EMTs as it prepares to launch its ambulance service in early 2025.

The town said candidates must hold a New York State Emergency Medical Technician certification or Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic certification and compensation includes competitive salary, New York State Pension, and other benefits.

You can apply online here and here.

In October the town announced the launch of its ambulance service to serve both the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore to address ambulance response times.