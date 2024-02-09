Town of Tonawanda establishes system to send emergency alerts and other notifications to subscribers

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda has established a mass notification system that will send emergency alerts and other notifications to subscribers.

Subscribers can register to receive emergency alerts and other notifications via phone calls, text messages, and/or email.

The town said messages sent through the system will include severe weather alerts and notifications from the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, Highway Department, Water and Sewer, public utility notifications, general town, and other alerts. In addition, the town will have the ability to send the messages town-wide or to certain targeted neighborhoods.

“The system is for emergency and non-emergency alerts. The alerts could be related to specific hazards that require some kind of action to be taken such as evacuation or shelter in place. Non-emergency alerts could include significant transportation problems with prolonged impacts or significant ongoing police or fire activity.” - Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger

You can register for the messages online here and to receive Emergency SMS text messages only, you can text TownofTonawanada to 38276. There is also a mobile app available through Google Play and the App Store.

The town said subscribers will be asked to provide their address so that alerts are tailored to their geographic area and also provide a preferred method(s) of contact. The messages will be provided for free, but standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.