Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching of patient

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 2:41 PM, Aug 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda dentist has received jail time for attempted forcible touching of a patient.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 75-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu, also known as Vali Sfintescu, of Williamsville, was sentenced in Town of Tonawanda Court to a determinate sentence of 45 days in jail. He is required to report to the Erie County Holding Center on Monday.

The district attorney's office said on May 27, 2020 Sfintescu attempted to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching in May and as part of his plea, he sold his dental practice and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice dentistry in New York.

On Monday, the judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim.

