Town of Tonawanda dentist pleads guilty to attempted forcible touching of patient

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda dentist has pleaded guilty to attempted forcible touching of a patient.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 74-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu, also known as Vali Sfintescu, pleaded guilty in Town of Tonawanda Court Monday to one count of attempted forcible touching.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Sfintescu's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said on May 27, 2020 Sfintescu attempted to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda. He faces a maximum of 90 days in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1. He remains released on his own recognizance.

As part of Sfintescu's plea, he sold his dental practice and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice dentistry in New York. A temporary order of protection remains in place for the victim.

