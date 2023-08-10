Town of Tonawanda business combines croissants and waffles into one of kind sweet and savory treat

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One business in the town of Tonawanda has answered the question “What happens when you combine a croissant and a waffle?”

The answer is the sweet and savory taste of Croffles that can be found inside the Croffle Factory at 838 Niagara Falls Blvd.

WKBW/Derek Heid The Blueberry Croffle is topped with Chantilly Cream, Blueberry Jam and Blueberries.

“It’s a waffle made with a croissant dough,” said Cheryl Wahl, who has become a regular to the store. “It has a completely different taste and texture than when you’re thinking ‘waffle,’ because no, it’s not the same.

When you take some raw croissant dough, coat it sugar, and cook in a waffle iron for a few minutes out comes fresh croffles

WKBW/Derek Heid The Croffle Factory is experimenting with the addition of a nutella and banana flavor to its menu later on this summer

Owner of the Croffle Factory Austin Lee was raised in South Korea and noticed how popular these croffles have gotten there since the pandemic.

He saw them online and wanted to try them for himself. After getting a taste from another store in Queens, New York, he thought ‘this has to come to our area too.’

WKBW/Derek Heid Austin Lee owns both the Croffle Factory in the Town of Tonawanda and Austin's Kitchen on the University at Buffalo's campus

“I thought Buffalonians will like it because it’s very much American, but it has an Asian touch.”

The locals that have tried it, like Wahl, have said it’s so good that everybody should have a taste of these treats.

“All of a sudden, I saw a new sign on the door and said ‘okay! What is a croffle? I have to go find this out,’” Wahl said. “I walked over, and I was amazed.”

WKBW/Derek Heid Cheryl Wahl is an Amherst resident and has frequented the Croffle Factory

“I have a lot of returning customers, so I think that’s a good sign,” Lee said.

The croissant/waffle hybrid is good for any meal of the day.

Each individual Croffle ranges in price from $4.50 to $6.50 and allows Lee to share a little taste of his favorite foods.

“Many people try Korean food for the first time at my restaurants, and they try it and they love it.”

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.