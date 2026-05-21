Town of Tonawanda and Amherst police respond to crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the area of I-290

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda and Amherst Police Departments are responding to a crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the area of the I-290.

Police said Niagara Falls Boulevard is closed in both directions between Koenig Avenue and the I-290 east and west exits. Traffic on the Boulevard is being redirected onto the I-290. The closure will be in place for the next several hours and police have asked motorists to consider alternative routes.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.