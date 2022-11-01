Town of Niagara to host Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara on November 19

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Niagara announced it will host the Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara on November 19.

The festivities will take place on Lockport Road and Veteran’s Memorial Community Park. Organizers say the parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall, head west on Lockport Road into Veteran’s Memorial Community Park, and end at the Calvin K. Richards Senior/Youth Activity Center.

The illumination of the park will take place around 6:30 p.m. and there will be a visit from Santa Claus, a fireworks display and vendors. The light displays will be illuminated each night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year's Day.