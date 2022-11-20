Town of Niagara police officer shoots, kills man responding to call

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Niagara police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic incident Saturday night.

According to the Town of Niagara Police Department, the officer responded to a home in the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 8:44 p.m.

"As result of an officer involved shooting, a 40-year-old male is deceased. No one else at the scene was injured," the department said in a release Sunday morning.

The department offered no additional details other than the investigation is continuing and the incident is under investigation by the Town of Niagara Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Niagara County District Attorney's Office, and the New York State Attorney General's Office.