TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Niagara Police Department announced 68-year-old Emily J. Neal has been located.

Neal was reported missing on Sunday. According to Town of Niagara police, Neal is living with dementia and has a history of seizures.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police announced Neal was located in Niagara Falls.