Town of Niagara man sentenced to prison in connection to violent, racist graffiti on fence

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Town of Niagara man has been sentenced to prison after a family's fence was vandalized with violent, racist graffiti in May 2022.

In February, Howard Murphy admitted to vandalizing the fence and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Wednesday, Murphy was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in State Prison by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office