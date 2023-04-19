Town of Niagara man sentenced to prison in connection to violent, racist graffiti on fence

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Town of Niagara man has been sentenced to prison after a family's fence was vandalized with violent, racist graffiti in May 2022.
In February, Howard Murphy admitted to vandalizing the fence and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Wednesday, Murphy was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in State Prison by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
“This hate crime did serve to terrorize a family. It was traumatic to have that message of violence and hate delivered, just 2 days after a race-motivated massacre. This family was in real fear that someone was going to target them for violence. The punishment in this case reflects the trauma that was experienced by the victims.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman