Town of Niagara man facing murder charge in connection to Niagara Falls homicide investigation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Niagara man is facing a murder charge in connection to a homicide investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Gilbert Cruz and charged him with one count of murder in the second degree. He was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on the Niagara Scenic Parkway early Wednesday. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court, remanded to the Niagara County Jail and is due back in court on February 14.

According to a spokesperson, an investigation began Tuesday when the family of a 56-year-old man from Cheektowaga learned that he did not show up for work. The victim’s family checked multiple locations, which included a hotel on the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard where he sometimes stayed. Hotel staff checked the room and discovered his body. An investigation determined his death to be a homicide.