Man arrested on rape and criminal sex act charges

Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 30, 2023
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 46-year-old Eric Moje who is facing rape and criminal sex act charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Moje was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau. He was charged with one count of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act.

Moje was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and released on a $2,500 bail.

