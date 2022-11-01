Town of Niagara cancels Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara due to weather

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Niagara announced the Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to the pending storm.

The following statement was released:

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and with the possibility of a major weather event in our area and the surrounding communities, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s Noel at Niagara Parade and lighting event. I want to sincerely thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this event. With no possibility of a make-up date, my hope is that next year’s event will be bigger and better." - Supervisor Lee Wallace

A release says information regarding the illumination of Veteran's Memorial Community Park will follow.