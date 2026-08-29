Town of Marilla announces sudden passing of town supervisor

TOWN OF MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Marilla announced on Saturday that town supervisor Earl "Skip" Gingerich Jr. has died.

According to officials, Gingerich "tragically passed away" on Friday. No information has been released on the cause of death.

In a statement, the town said Gingerich "devoted his life to caring for his family, his farm, and the community he loved so deeply. His love for the Town of Marilla was evident in everything he did. That love guided him every single day and was at the heart of everything he did in public service."

The following is the full statement from the Town of Marilla:

"It is with profound sadness and shattered hearts that we share the passing of Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich, who tragically passed away on August 28th, 2026.



Skip was far more than our Town Supervisor. He devoted his life to caring for his family, his farm, and the community he loved so deeply. His love for the Town of Marilla was evident in everything he did. That love guided him every single day and was at the heart of everything he did in public service.



He cared deeply about its people, its families, its farms, and its future. As Supervisor, Skip worked tirelessly to protect life and property and to help ensure that Marilla remained a great place to live, work, raise a family, and call home.



He gave countless hours of his time because he truly believed in this Town and the people who make it special.



Skip’s dedication, hard work, and genuine love for Marilla touched many lives. Skip was dedicated to serving Marilla taxpayers, and he approached public service with the same values that guided his life: hard work, honesty, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to doing what he believed was right at all times.



His service to our community leaves a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten. As we grieve alongside Skip’s family and loved ones, let us also take a moment to remember all that Skip did for our community and for each of us in the Town of Marilla.



While his passing leaves us with an enormous hole in our hearts across Marilla, we can honor his memory by remembering the love and dedication he had for the Town he was so proud to serve.



May we forever honor Skip by carrying forward the same fierce love for Marilla that defined his life and his service.



Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with Skip’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Skip. Thank you for loving and serving the Town of Marilla. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered. - Town of Marilla

The Town of Elma Republican Committee released the following statement:

"Hearts are heavy across Marilla, Elma, and all of Erie County following the sudden passing of Supervisor Skip Gingerich.



We mourn the loss of a man who deeply loved Marilla, loved this great nation, and was a fierce, unwavering advocate for agriculture and the hardworking farmers who put food on our tables.



With Skip, you always knew exactly where he stood. He never wavered from his principles, never backed down from his convictions, and always put Marilla and America first. As Marilla’s beloved Town Supervisor, Skip fought like hell for taxpayers and approached every decision with one simple question: Will this help the people I serve? That commitment and passion for public service defined him.



Marilla has lost a fighter, a leader, and a true friend. We will miss Skip dearly, and his absence will be felt across Erie County.



Please join us in praying for the entire Gingerich family, Skip’s loved ones, and the people of Marilla during this incredibly difficult time.



May God bless Skip Gingerich and the community he so faithfully served." Daryl Nolan, Elma GOP Chairman

Senator Patrick Gallivan released the following statement:

"I am saddened by the passing of Marilla Supervisor Earl ‘Skip’ Gingrich. He was a dedicated partner in government and I enjoyed working with him on behalf of the residents of Marilla. Skip was a staunch advocate for his beloved Marilla, for agriculture and for all of western New York. More importantly, he was a proud American and loyal friend. My deepest condolences to his family and all who knew him." - Senator Patrick Gallivan

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.